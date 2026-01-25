Hyman scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

Hyman's 20th goal of the season was clutch, tying the game at 5-5 with 32 seconds left in the third period. The winger has seven goals and three assists over his last eight outings. For the season, Hyman has accumulated 33 points (11 on the power play), 109 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-10 rating through 34 appearances.