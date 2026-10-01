Hyman has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Vancouver for an undisclosed reason, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Hyman suited up for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Canucks and was held scoreless with three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating while logging 20:33 of ice time, including 5:04 on the power play. He didn't travel with the Oilers ahead of Thursday's rematch and will be unavailable for at least one matchup, though the reason for his absence hasn't yet been revealed. Whether he'll be available Saturday against Seattle remains to be seen.