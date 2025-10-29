Hyman (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rangers and Saturday's game against Chicago, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

The Oilers were initially hopeful that Hyman could return in time for Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks. However, head coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday that the 33-year-old will require at least another week on the shelf. While Hyman will miss several more games and is considered week-to-week, it still seems possible that he'll be able to make his season debut sometime in the first half of November.