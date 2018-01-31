Play

Kassian (family reasons) wasn't on the ice for Wednesday's practice.

Despite Kassian's absence, the team has stated that they expect the bruising forward to be in the lineup Thursday to take on the Avalanche. Through 49 contests this season, Kassian has racked up four goals and 13 points while primarily filling a fourth-line role.

