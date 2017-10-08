Play

Kassian assisted on the game's opening goal during Saturday's loss to the Canucks.

Kassian has been about what you should have expected through the first two games. In the season opener, he got in a fight. In the next game, he contributed low totals in multiple categories. He finished Saturday's tilt with an assist, a plus-1 rating, a shot and two hits through 15:35 of ice time.

