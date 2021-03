Kassian registered an assist and four hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Kassian set up the second of Connor McDavid's two goals Thursday, which was the game-winner. The 30-year-old Kassian has a goal and an assist in two outings since returning from an upper-body injury. The winger has collected five points, 36 hits and 11 PIM in 15 games overall.