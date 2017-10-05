Oilers' Zack Kassian: Already piling up penalty minutes
Kassian wasted no time. He logged his first fight of the season in the first period of the first game, a 3-0 win over Calgary on Wednesday.
Kassian has averaged more than a penalty minute per game every year save his rookie campaign. He wound up with more than 100 minutes in three of the last four seasons, the lone exception being 81 minutes in 42 games during the 2014-15 season. If you're in a league that scores penalty minutes, Kassian has value, since he's additionally capable of putting the puck on net and logging some points. If not, there are probably guys on waivers who can score at the same rate and have higher upside.
