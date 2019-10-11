Oilers' Zack Kassian: Assist keeps point streak going
Kassian registered an assist and a pair of hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.
Kassian's helper came on a Leon Draisaitl goal in the first period. He's produced a trio of goals and two helpers during a four-game point streak to start the season. The first-round pick from 2009 also has 11 hits.
