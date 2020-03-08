Oilers' Zack Kassian: Assists in consecutive outings
Kassian notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Kassian has picked up assists in each of the last two games. The physical winger now has 33 points, 94 shots and 152 hits through 57 games in what's been a career year offensively for Kassian.
