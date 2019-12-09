Kassian (back) was minus-1 and logged 17:22 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

After sitting out the previous three games with his injury, Kassian returned Monday and reclaimed his spot on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. It was a quiet return for the big winger, who was held without a shot on goal and did not record a hit. The 28-year-old has nine goals and 19 points in 28 games this season.