Oilers' Zack Kassian: Back in goal column
Kassian scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Kassian opened the year with goals in three straight games, but he hadn't found twine in his previous 13 outings prior to Wednesday. The tally gives the 28-year-old winger 10 points in 17 contests, to go with 58 hits and a plus-10 rating.
