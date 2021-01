Kassian scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kassian struck at 11:12 of the third period to tie the game 3-3, but Auston Matthews untied it 2:25 later. The tally gives Kassian three points in eight contests. He's added 11 shots on goal, a minus-2 rating and 18 hits, although he failed to record a hit for the first time this year Thursday. More renowned for his physicality, Kassian doesn't have much appeal as a scorer in fantasy.