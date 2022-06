Kassian provided an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Kassian didn't get on the scoresheet in any of the last seven games. He snapped the slump by setting up a Derek Ryan tally in the third period Tuesday. Through 13 playoff contests, Kassian has three points, 14 shots, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating while playing exclusively in a fourth-line role.