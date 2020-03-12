Kassian dished an assist, three hits and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Kassian set up Connor McDavid's goal at 18:23 of the second period. After some time away from the top line, Kassian returned to that role Wednesday. He's up to 34 points, 99 shots, 157 hits and 69 PIM through 59 appearances in 2019-20. As long as he remains on McDavid's wing, he could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.