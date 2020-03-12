Oilers' Zack Kassian: Chips in with helper
Kassian dished an assist, three hits and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
Kassian set up Connor McDavid's goal at 18:23 of the second period. After some time away from the top line, Kassian returned to that role Wednesday. He's up to 34 points, 99 shots, 157 hits and 69 PIM through 59 appearances in 2019-20. As long as he remains on McDavid's wing, he could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Offers helper Thursday•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Contributes goal in blowout•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Three hits in return from ban•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Gets seven-game suspension•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Set for in-person hearing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.