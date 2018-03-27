Kassian (undisclosed) will slot back into the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Kassian will return following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his undisclosed injury. The winger figures to take on a bottom-six role, with Jesse Puljujarvi or Iiro Pakarinen the odds on favorites to be relegated to the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old Kassian was bogged down in a nine-game goal drought, during which he added a lone assist, six shots and two blocks.