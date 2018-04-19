Kassian finished the 2017-18 season with a mere 19 points in 74 games.

After closing out the season with 19 total points (including two in his last six games), Kassian again had trouble staying away from a negative plus-minus rating (-8). The 27-year-old winger has only finished one campaign at the big level with a positive plus-minus -- +4 in 2016-17. Despite the poor contribution to goal prevention, Kassian did dole out 129 hits in 2017-18. Regardless of the stat category, the Windsor native will have trouble filling much of anything as he appears to be competing in a bottom-six role with Pontus Aberg and Ty Rattie in 2018-19.