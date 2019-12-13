Oilers' Zack Kassian: Collects late assist
Kassian produced an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.
More surprisingly, Kassian didn't have a hit for the second time in his last three games. The winger may be taking it easy after missing two contests with a back injury. For the year, Kassian has 22 points, 53 shots on goal, 91 hits and 43 PIM in 31 appearances.
