Oilers' Zack Kassian: Contributes goal in blowout
Kassian scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.
The 29-year-old winger potted his 15th goal of the season to stretch the Oilers' lead to 6-3 during the third period. Kassian is up to 31 points, 144 hits, 91 shots and 69 PIM in 53 contests. He's in a third-line role currently -- that deployment isn't likely to lead to much offense for Kassian.
