Kassian scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and served two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Kassian finished off the Oilers' dominant win at 18:26 of the third period. The 31-year-old winger has just one goal and one assist in 12 games in April. He's likely to remain in a bottom-six role heading into the playoffs. For the season, Kassian has six goals, 18 points, 153 hits, 63 PIM and 58 shots on net through 56 appearances.