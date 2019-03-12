Oilers' Zack Kassian: Dishes helper in overtime win
Kassian provided an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Rangers.
Kassian has been on a run with four goals and a helper in his last six games, while also collecting 13 hits and 14 shots in that span. Kassian is in the midst of his third 20-point season, with 12 goals and nine assists over 66 games. He's seen some time on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which is a position bound to generate at least some point for virtually any player.
