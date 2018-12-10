Oilers' Zack Kassian: Dishing out hits
Kassian recorded nine hits in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Calgary.
Kassian has just one point in his last 20 outings, so he won't offer much in terms of offensive production; however, the winger racked up 65 hits over that stretch and could be a low-end option in deeper formats that value ancillary stats.
