Oilers' Zack Kassian: Doubles goal total
Kassian lit the lamp twice in Monday's win over the Sabres.
Kassian is known for his sheer brutality -- not his goal-scoring abilities. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that one of his goals was a lucky bounce off a defender's stick, but the other tally came off a back-door pass from Kyle Brodziak. Kassian now has four goals this year. It's Kassian's second two-goal game of his career and his first since February 2015.
