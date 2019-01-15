Kassian lit the lamp twice in Monday's win over the Sabres.

Kassian is known for his sheer brutality -- not his goal-scoring abilities. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that one of his goals was a lucky bounce off a defender's stick, but the other tally came off a back-door pass from Kyle Brodziak. Kassian now has four goals this year. It's Kassian's second two-goal game of his career and his first since February 2015.