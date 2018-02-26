Kassian (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against the Ducks and won't return.

There wasn't any additional information released on what will keep Kassian out, but with the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, it's a possibility the Oilers are in talks to trade the 27-year-old. Kassian has seven goals and nine helpers through 60 games this season, but his physical game -- 86 PIM and 114 hits -- is what he's known for. Expect further updates on his condition after Sunday's game.