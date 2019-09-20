Oilers' Zack Kassian: Expected to play Friday
Kassian (leg) will make his preseason debut Friday versus the Flames, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Kassian suffered a minor leg injury earlier in the week and missed games on Tuesday and Thursday. He has been declared good to go for Friday's Battle of Alberta. Kassian posted 26 points and 191 hits in 79 games last year while averaging a career-high 14:48 per game.
