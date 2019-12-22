Oilers' Zack Kassian: Extends point streak with assist
Kassian collected an assist, five hits and a fighting major in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
The 2019-20 version of Kassian was firing on all cylinders in this contest. He set up Leon Draisaitl for the opening goal at 1:30 of the first period. Kassian then fought Ben Chiarot in the second. The rowdy winger has a four-game point streak to bring him to 26 points through 36 games. He's added 104 hits, 48 PIM and 63 shots on goal.
