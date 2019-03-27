Kassian scored on his only shot to go with seven PIM in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

Don't look now, but Edmonton's resident tough guy has crafted a four-game point streak comprised of three goals and an assist. He's currently skating with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, which would qualify as a dream assignment for any player. We say take full advantage of Kassian as a low-cost fantasy option as long as he's in such a cushy role.