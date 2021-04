According to coach Dave Tippett, Kassian (undisclosed) will be out "for a while," Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kassian sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's loss to Montreal and appears to be facing a lengthy absence. The big-bodied winger has only notched five points in 27 games this campaign, so his absence shouldn't impact many, if any fantasy lineups down the stretch.