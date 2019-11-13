Kassian tallied a goal, dished three hits and served two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Kassian scored in the third period with helpers from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. The 28-year-old winger is up to six goals and 14 points in 20 appearances. He's added 62 hits, 29 shots on goal and a plus-12 rating while primarily serving as the third member of the Oilers' dangerous top line.