Oilers' Zack Kassian: Finds twine again
Kassian tallied a goal, dished three hits and served two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Kassian scored in the third period with helpers from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. The 28-year-old winger is up to six goals and 14 points in 20 appearances. He's added 62 hits, 29 shots on goal and a plus-12 rating while primarily serving as the third member of the Oilers' dangerous top line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.