Oilers' Zack Kassian: Five points in last six games
Kassian scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.
It's been a rough season -- Kassian has just 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 48 games. But he has five points, including four goals, in his last six games. We think this is just lightning in a bottle, but Kassian would be a great standard-league addition if he can put up a few points to go with the brawn.
