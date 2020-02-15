Kassian received a seven-game suspension for his actions in Thursday's game against the Lightning.

Kassian kicked Erik Cernak in the chest with his skate blade, a dangerous play that wasn't penalized in the game. The 29-year-old winger served a two-game suspension in January -- he was deemed a repeat offender by the Department of Player Safety. The seven-game ban will keep Kassian off the ice until Feb. 29 versus the Jets.