Oilers' Zack Kassian: Goals in three straight games
Kassian scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and picked up a fighting major in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.
Kassian set the tone with a big hit on Nathan MacKinnon in the opening minute. Kassian then fought Matt Calvert. The rowdy winger would get on the scoresheet with the Oilers' third goal in the first period. The 28-year-old has seven goals, eight assists, 64 hits and 21 PIM in 21 games this season. That kind of production will play in most fantasy formats.
