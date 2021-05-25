Kassian recorded an assist and six hits in Monday's 4-3 triple overtime loss to the Jets in Game 4.

Kassian was effective once he was bumped up to a top-six assignment, notching a goal and an assist in the last two games of the series. The 30-year-old winger battled injuries throughout 2020-21, which limited him to five points, 73 hits and a minus-4 rating in 27 regular-season contests. His fantasy value in 2021-22 is highly dependent on his role -- he can help if he plays alongside a superstar, but he's unlikely to produce often in a bottom-six capacity.