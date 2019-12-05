Kassian (back) is targeting a return in either Friday's matchup with Los Angeles or against Buffalo on Sunday.

Kassian missed the previous two games due to his back issue, but should be back in action in the near future. The winger recorded nine goals in 28 games prior to getting hurt and is on pace to shatter the personal best he set last year (15). When Kassian is cleared to play, he should get a look on the top line with Connor McDavid.