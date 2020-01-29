Kassian signed a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension with the Oilers on Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

With the highly-anticipated Battle of Alberta on tap Wednesday night, Kassian has garnered long-term security in Edmonton, as he's locked down through the 2023-24 season at an annual salary of $3.2 million. The 29-year-old has earned a spot alongside Connor McDavid on the top line this year, and he's generated 13 goals and 28 points over 44 games while staying physical with 123 hits and 64 PIM. He'll return to the lineup after a two-game suspension Wednesday versus the Flames.