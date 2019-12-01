Oilers' Zack Kassian: Lights lamp in loss
Kassian scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
It was a typical performance for Kassian, as the winger improved to nine goals and 19 points in 28 games. He's added 87 hits and 29 PIM this season, providing a little grit on Connor McDavid's right wing side.
