Kassian scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 3.

Kassian converted on a pass from Leon Draisaitl at 18:17 of the second period to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead. The goal was Kassian's first point in three playoff outings after he missed the last 11 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. The winger mustered only five points with 73 hits in 27 regular-season contests, but he saw top-six usage in Sunday's game.