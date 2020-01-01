Kassian posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Kassian set up James Neal for the opening goal just 11 seconds into the game. With the helper, the 28-year-old has 27 points in 39 games, surpassing his output from 79 outings last year. Kassian has added 68 shots, 109 hits and 48 PIM this season.