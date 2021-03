Kassian (upper body) scored a goal, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Kassian missed 17 games with the injury he sustained in a fight with Erik Gudbranson on Feb. 8. The 30-year-old Kassian put up a pretty typical stat line in his return. The winger has four points, 13 shots on net, 32 hits and 11 PIM through 14 contests this year. He'll likely see third-line usage and provide sandpaper down the lineup for the Oilers.