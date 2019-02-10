Kassian scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss to San Jose.

It's been a largely forgettable season for the abrasive forward. But lately, Kassian is starting to show an offensive flair. He has put up nine points, including five goals, in his last 11 games. It's hard for us to think he can keep this up, but Kassian could provide fantasy value in deep formats.

