Kassian garnered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 8-2 dismantling of the Golden Knights.

With eight tallies on the night, it would almost have been a more impressive feat to not earn a point. Considering the winger has registered a mere three helpers on the year and is still looking for his first goal of the season, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him suddenly finding a consistent scoring touch.

