Oilers' Zack Kassian: Notches helper against Vegas
Kassian garnered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 8-2 dismantling of the Golden Knights.
With eight tallies on the night, it would almost have been a more impressive feat to not earn a point. Considering the winger has registered a mere three helpers on the year and is still looking for his first goal of the season, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him suddenly finding a consistent scoring touch.
More News
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Adds apple in loss•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Already piling up penalty minutes•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Inks three-year extension with Oilers•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Lone goal scorer in Game 3•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Makes good on shorthanded chance•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Two assists against Stars•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...