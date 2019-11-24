Oilers' Zack Kassian: Offers pair of assists
Kassian recorded two helpers, three shots on goal and six hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Kassian's helpers came on the first two goals of the game, scored by Connor McDavid and Ethan Bear. The 28-year-old winger is up to 18 points (eight tallies, 10 assists) and 79 hits through 25 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.