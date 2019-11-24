Play

Kassian recorded two helpers, three shots on goal and six hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kassian's helpers came on the first two goals of the game, scored by Connor McDavid and Ethan Bear. The 28-year-old winger is up to 18 points (eight tallies, 10 assists) and 79 hits through 25 games this season.

