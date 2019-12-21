Kassian tallied a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Kassian got the Oilers on the board with a goal at 6:41 of the second period. In seven December appearances, the winger has four goals and two helpers to go with 12 hits and 14 PIM. He's at 25 points, 62 shots, 99 hits and 43 PIM through 35 contests this season.