Kassian tallied a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Kassian's goal at 8:07 of the first period gave the Oilers an early lead, and they never looked back. He's up to a dozen goals and 23 points through 33 appearances this season. The winger has tacked on 94 hits, 43 PIM and 57 shots on goal.

