Kassian (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game against the Ducks, Tom Gazzola of TSN reports.

This marks the fifth game missed with this ailment, but the report is that he could be back Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. The Oilers have been getting some production out of Ty Rattie and Pontus Aberg, so they haven't really missed their 27-year-old depth forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories