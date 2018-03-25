Oilers' Zack Kassian: Out again Sunday
Kassian (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game against the Ducks, Tom Gazzola of TSN reports.
This marks the fifth game missed with this ailment, but the report is that he could be back Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. The Oilers have been getting some production out of Ty Rattie and Pontus Aberg, so they haven't really missed their 27-year-old depth forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...