Kassian (back) won't play Friday against the Kings, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Kassian participated in Friday's morning skate, so he's definitely closing in on a return to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's game against the Sabres for his next opportunity to do so. Once he's given the green light, the big-bodied winger should return to his spot skating alongside Connor McDavid on the Oilers' top line.