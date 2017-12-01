Kassian picked up a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist and a fighting major in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.

Kassian dished out an assist and scrapped with Matt Martin in the first period, then potted a goal in the second. The fourth line of Kassian, Mark Letestu and Jujhar Khaira combined for seven points in this one, and Kassian's now lit the lamp in consecutive games after failing to score a goal in his first 24 appearances this season.