Kassian netted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Kassian's tally staked the Oilers to a 2-0 lead just 1:05 into the game. Surprisingly, the burly winger didn't get involved in the more physical parts of the rivalry match. With the tally, Kassian tied his career high in points at 29 -- a mark he also achieved in 2013-14. He's added 76 shots on goal, 128 hits and 69 PIM through 47 contests.