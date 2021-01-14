Kassian notched an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Kassian played the middleman between Ethan Bear and Darnell Nurse to help create the Oilers' second goal of the game. Opening the year on Connor McDavid's wing, Kassian should see a boost in fantasy value as long as he retains a top-six role. The 29-year-old Kassian also led the team with four hits -- he had 348 hits and 60 points in 138 games over the previous two years. His top-line assignment could make him a solid option in deeper fantasy formats.