Kassian registered an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Kassian set up Connor McDavid in the third period. The physical winger has amassed six points and 22 hits in his last nine games. Kassian is at 28 points (13 goals, 15 helpers), 115 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-5 rating this season. He needs just one point to match his career high of 29, set in 2013-14 with the Canucks.