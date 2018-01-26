Kassian scored his fourth goal of the season and racked up a whopping 37 PIM in Thursday's shootout win over Calgary.

Kassian had just one assist in his last 15 games entering play and is more known for his physical contributions. The power forward now sits at 86 PIM through 49 contests this season. His willingness to lay out the body and ability to find twine on occasion make him worth owning in some very deep leagues.